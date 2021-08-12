Cancel
Kansas City, MO

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent Giles was named the President and CEO of Bank of Blue Valley effective July 1, 2021. With more than 30 years of experience in commercial and consumer banking Brent will provide strategic leadership and drive growth across commercial and consumer business. He most recently was the President and CEO at Wisconsin Bank and Trust, another subsidiary of HTLF. Prior to this role, Giles held the positions of Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Liberty Bancorp, Inc. and BankLiberty, both headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Giles holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri.

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.

