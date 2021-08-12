People on the Move

Brent Giles was named the President and CEO of Bank of Blue Valley effective July 1, 2021. With more than 30 years of experience in commercial and consumer banking Brent will provide strategic leadership and drive growth across commercial and consumer business. He most recently was the President and CEO at Wisconsin Bank and Trust, another subsidiary of HTLF. Prior to this role, Giles held the positions of Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Liberty Bancorp, Inc. and BankLiberty, both headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Giles holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri.