Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Service Sends Updated Coastal Barrier Resources System Maps to Congress

fws.gov
 5 days ago

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has submitted to Congress seven draft revised maps for John H. Chafee Coastal Barrier Resources System (CBRS) units located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. If adopted, the revised maps would remove a total of 34 acres (mainly uplands) from the CBRS to address mapping errors, and add a total of 10,012 acres (mainly wetlands and open water) that meet the criteria for an undeveloped coastal barrier.

www.fws.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Flood Insurance#Natural Resources#Flickr#Cbrs#Cbra#Americans#Units P32 P32p#Units M06 M06p#M12 M12p
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Feds propose expanded coastal barrier protection

The Fish and Wildlife Service today proposed adding 10,012 coastal acres to a national roster of lands covered by certain federal protections. While relatively modest, the proposed addition of wetlands and aquatic habitat in parts of Florida and South Carolina marks the Biden administration’s first effort to expand the John H. Chafee Coastal Barrier Resources System.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

During his presidency, Trump violated many unwritten norms that govern the conduct of presidents, writes Jeffrey Toobin, and one of the most important such transgressions was his refusal to concede defeat when he lost the election. But there are other norms, too, and one of them is to avoid prosecution -- and persecution -- of former presidents.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
Missouri Statetheeastcountygazette.com

Missouri Won a Court Ruling Against the Us Government, Read Full News

A government judge has requested the Biden organisation to “authorise and execute” the Remain-in-Mexico strategy from the Trump period because of a claim documented by Texas and Missouri, guaranteeing that the organisation’s endeavour to end the arrangement was illicit and destructive. Talking about the policy, they are officially dropped on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.
MLBthemainewire.com

What is the true vaccine breakthrough rate? The CDC doesn’t want you to know

Over a recent 12-day period the Milwaukee Brewers had nine players test positive for COVID-19. While we don’t know the vaccination status of all the players, the team disclosed that most of the players were vaccinated for COVID-19, including former MVP Christian Yelich, who tested positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.
Colorado StateNational Audubon Society

U.S. Government Declares Water Delivery Reductions to Southwestern States as Climate Change Devastates Colorado River

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation today announced that 2022 will bring unprecedented water shortages to Arizona, Nevada and the Republic of Mexico. The shortage determination follows release of a forecast of water supply in the Colorado River’s reservoirs, indicating that levels continue precipitous decline. While last year’s snowpack was decent,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy