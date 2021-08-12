Service Sends Updated Coastal Barrier Resources System Maps to Congress
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has submitted to Congress seven draft revised maps for John H. Chafee Coastal Barrier Resources System (CBRS) units located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. If adopted, the revised maps would remove a total of 34 acres (mainly uplands) from the CBRS to address mapping errors, and add a total of 10,012 acres (mainly wetlands and open water) that meet the criteria for an undeveloped coastal barrier.www.fws.gov
