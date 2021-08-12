Cancel
PandaInu will provide a new cross-chain transaction ecosystem.

By London, UK - August 12, 2021
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, UK - August 12, 2021 - After 6 months rapid development, PandaInu and Infrastructure Framework Substrate have gradually enriched ecosystem projects, including 0xproject, Chainlink, Binance Smart Chain, and Ocean Protocol etc. We are gradually entering the "Renaissance era" of blockchain industry. As a project officially funded by Etherconnect, EIFI...

Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Geek+ and WSR Solutions launch Smart Palletizing Solution

Save up to 30% truck space and reduce operational costs by up to 40% with Smart Mixed Case Palletizing. Hong Kong, August 17th, 2021 - Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the launch of a new solution for Smart Mixed Case palletizing, co-developed with WSR Solutions, a provider of intelligent warehouse management tools. The solution combines Geek+ autonomous mobile robots and WSR's intelligent palletizing algorithm to help warehouse operators systematically handle the processing of multiple outbound orders in an efficient, safe, and flexible way.
Marketsbirminghamnews.net

LockNess Brings Safety to Crypto Transactions with the Launch of Its New Application

Many people may know a thing or two about finance and investing but lack trust in crypto. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / This September 2021, LockNess is about to revolutionize the global financial ecosystem with the launch of its new application. It may seem like ages ago when making financial transactions online felt dubious and the risk of getting scammed or the fear of losing money was a real threat. Like everything else, it takes time to adjust to something new and more so when it concerns money. In the same manner; people are skeptical about crypto today. The fact is, people felt exactly the same way about online payments. That is until third party escrow gateways came along.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

EMA Design Automation and Digi-Key Electronics Collaborate to Offer New Supply Chain-Driven Design Product for OrCAD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, and Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship electronic components, have collaborated to release the OrCAD® Capture Bundle, a special offer available only on digikey.com.
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

Fusionex customises cutting-edge technological solutions for businesses

The Covid-19 pandemic caught many businesses off guard and companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), started looking for technological solutions to keep their operations running. This is where tech-savvy solution providers such as Fusionex Group come into the picture. Fusionex is an award-winning data technology provider that offers big...
Marketszycrypto.com

PandaInu: A Meme Coin For The DeFi Market

PandaInu is the First Decentralized Finance Meme Token build on the Binance smart chain (BSC). PandaInu is among the latest meme coins to join the growing era of meme coins. PandaInu is a community-based token backed by the two largest cryptocurrency communities, Etherconnect and EIFI Finance. The project seeks “to integrate all of our ecosystems into a unified own decentralized finance blockchain protocol, which will make sharing and interacting with the platform as transparent and easy as possible for worldwide developers and users.”
Marketsinvesting.com

Polygon, Unbound Finance Launch First-Ever Cross-Chain StableCoin

Polygon, Unbound Finance Launch First-Ever Cross-Chain StableCoin. Unbound Finance and Polygon will launch the first-ever cross-chain stablecoin to increase liquidity on AMMs. With Unbound, users can work on existing liquidity pool tokens. Polygon has been assisting Unbound since its testnet launch in late last year. UND stablecoin creator Unbound Finance...
Technologyaithority.com

Chainlink Announces Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP)

Chainlink introduced the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), a new global standard for decentralized inter-blockchain messaging, data, and token movements. CCIP will be available through Chainlink, the world’s most widely adopted decentralized oracle network. CCIP provides developers with an open source standard for easily building secure cross-chain applications that can interoperate across multiple blockchain networks through a single interface. Similar to TCP/IP’s standardization of communication across the early internet, CCIP is able to standardize the interoperability and token movements across hundreds of public and private blockchains. Additionally, Chainlink announced a Programmable Token Bridge, a decentralized service that leverages CCIP and is a decentralized, compute-enabled token transfer service that enables developers to transfer tokens across blockchain networks in a highly secure way, as well as initiate programmable actions on the destination chain. CCIP will establish a universal connection between hundreds of blockchain networks both private and public, unlocking isolated smart contracts and empowering cross-chain applications across blockchain ecosystems.
Marketscryptoticker.io

Poly Network Loses $600M+ In DeFi Cross-Chain Hack, What Happened?

A relatively unknown DeFi cross-chain bridging protocol Poly Network announced on August 10 that it has suffered, what is being noted as the largest hack in DeFi history by losing over $600M across three blockchain networks of Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain. It has been reported that the Poly Network has lost ~$273M of its users’ funds on Ethereum, ~$253M on Binance Smart Chain, and ~85M on Polygon. Though, the losses could be more.
Marketsinvezz.com

Impossible Finance announces release of cross-chain DeFi Offering Launchpad

The KYC-based fair allocation mechanism is a distinguishing element. By accepting only the biggest contributors, the mechanism maximizes community engagement for new projects. Among the blockchain projects Impossible Finance will feature are Solana, Ethereum, Moonbeam, Polygon. Swap platform, launchpad, and DeFi incubator Impossible Finance is launching a critical element of...
EconomyCoinDesk

Cross-Chain DeFi Site Poly Network Hacked; Hundreds of Millions Potentially Lost

DeFi platform Poly Network was attacked on Tuesday, with the alleged hacker draining roughly $600 million in crypto. The Poly Network incident shows how nascent cross-chain protocols are particularly vulnerable to attacks. In July, cross-chain liquidity protocol Thorchain suffered two exploits in two weeks. Rari Capital, another cross-chain DeFi protocol, was hit by an attack in May, losing funds worth nearly $11 million in ETH.
MarketsBenzinga

New Exchange Listings And Cross-Chain Bridges Expand The Reach Of The Atari Chain Token

The Atari Token branches out to new decentralized exchanges and cross-chain networks as it looks to attract new users and decrease transaction costs. In the rapidly growing world of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, which continues to grow in mainstream adoption by the day thanks to big-name influencers like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, exchange listings are one of the most important factors in helping a project expand its reach and attract new participants into its ecosystem.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

MicroSHIBA: Introducing a New Form of Buyback Transactions In a DeFi-based Community Project

MicroSHIBA launched on August 4th, 2021, and within an hour, all the presale tokens (1000 BNB) were sold out, accomplishing an impressive feat for a new token. MicroSHIBA comes to the crypto stage with a new form of buyback transactions mechanics powered by smart contracts. The users, while earning more tokens by holding some, can also enjoy live performances, community games, and giveaways.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

High GAS Fees for On-chain Transactions: Can We Fix It in Time?

If you have a quick read-through of the original Bitcoin whitepaper, you will find that part of Satoshi's 'sales pitch' was about the 'ultimate reduction of the cost incurred from financial intermediation' that Bitcoin made possible. In the exact words used by Satoshi: “The cost of mediation increases transaction costs,...
Marketscryptoslate.com

Chainlink wants to secure ‘billions of dollars’ by solving this crucial cross-chain issue

Developers behind decentralized oracle network Chainlink introduced the new Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) in a post yesterday, one that targets multichain data communication and transfer of messages. Oracles, for the uninitiated, are third-party services that fetch information from outside a blockchain to within it, enabling smart contracts to securely access...
Businessaithority.com

Horizen and Morpheus.Network Partner to Integrate Blockchain Technologies and Provide ZK-Based Privacy for Supply Chain

The partnership will enable businesses to record each step in the supply chain process on a public, permissionless, and decentralized blockchain. Horizen, a technology platform enabling businesses and developers to create their own public or private blockchains, announced a partnership with Morpheus.Network, a blockchain-powered supply chain SaaS middleware platform that integrates legacy technologies with emerging technologies.

