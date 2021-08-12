Haute SocieTea – Innovative Afternoon Tea Publication Announced
Today, during Afternoon Tea Week at one of the most revered of all of London's Afternoon Tea Venues, the Thames Foyer of The Savoy, a new media title was launched to celebrate the culture, indulgence, and lifestyle of the Afternoon Tea experience. Editor of the new title Charlotte Bendkowski announced the launch of Haute SocieTea Magazine, a ground-breaking media-rich website and quarterly print and digital magazine created to provide insights into the ultimate luxury of Afternoon Tea. Featuring exceptional editorial and compelling video content, the new media platform includes recommendations on the top places to tickle your tastebuds with a spot of Afternoon Tea. From the most elegant to the most unusual. Haute SocieTea leaves no cup unturned, throughout England and beyond.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
