Haute SocieTea – Innovative Afternoon Tea Publication Announced

Tea-themed events throughout NoVA let you celebrate the British tradition of the afternoon tea in a uniquely American way. This week is Afternoon Tea Week in Britain (August 9 to 15) and there are plenty of reasons not to participate. It’s hot, for one. So is tea. You, more than likely, are also hot. But fortunately for you, air conditioning exists. And what better way to pretend that artificial breeze is actually the result of naturally beautiful weather than taking an afternoon tea, indoors. Here’s where you can raise a stained china cup at tea-themed events ranging from silly to serious, around what was formerly the first English Colony (yes, Virginia, for the history-deficient among you) that managed to stick.