Got These Frozen Chicken Products At Aldi? You Might Want To Take Them Back

By Large
99wfmk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's be honest. Shopping is hard enough. That is, if you're still actually going to the grocery store. Since the pandemic, a lot of people have opted to do grocery home delivery. I have a bunch of friends who are using meal delivery services. Meal delivery services have seen a...

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
4 Walmart Recalls You Need to Know About Right Now

When a new food safety recall is issued, grocery stores are notified about any affected items that could be still sitting on their shelves. To help spread the word, Walmart and other major retailers like Costco act promptly to post notices online about recalled products that were sold inside their stores. Though the impacted products may swiftly disappear from stores after a recall is issued, they may still be lingering in your freezer or kitchen.
You'll Never See These 9 Things at Your Local Grocery Store Again

There is no feeling of betrayal quite like showing up to the grocery store for your weekly shopping, only to find your favorite frozen meal or go-to snack is being discontinued. With ever-changing consumer preferences, grocery stores often discontinue products to bring in new stock. While new products are worth trying to find some favorites, it still hurts when your beloved items aren't popular enough to stay on the shelves forever.
This is America's #1 Favorite Grocery Store to Buy Beer and Wine

Depending on where you live, the experience of buying alcohol at a grocery store can vary tremendously. Some laws place restrictions on purchases based on the time and day of the week, while others require alcohol to be sold under entirely separate storefronts. Whatever the case, consumers like to purchase booze at supermarkets because they offer a one-stop shop for all of your grocery needs.
McDonald's Iced Coffee: What To Know Before Ordering

Mornings look different for everybody. Some start their day with a quick workout while others head straight into the kitchen to begin putting together a delicious breakfast spread. Whether you've adopted either of those two routines or have a wildly different one of your own, there's one thing that brings us all together in those early hours of the day: coffee. It gets us going in the A.M. and is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to help us through the rest of our day, and sometimes even makes its way into a libation at the end of the night. Hot or iced, black or with sugar and cream, there's just something about that aromatic bean juice that makes our day-to-day lives a little bit better.
McDonald's Worker Just Revealed How Its Cookies Are Actually Made

It's hard not to think of McDonald's when fast food is mentioned. According to its website, the famous chain with the Golden Arches first opened in 1955 and it shows no sign of slowing down. Over the years, the menu has changed significantly, with innovative items and a diverse range of products sold internationally. While its core menu items have faced various controversial claims, many of the menu extras have remained on the sidelines until recently.
McDonald's Just Became the #1 Fast-Food Chain For This Perk

Besides being the top dog of burgers and fries (at least according to sales), McDonald's has now earned another notable #1 spot in the American fast-food landscape. According to data reported by QSR Magazine, the chain has the most downloaded app in the quick-service industry, for the third month in a row.
MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
A Massive Recall of Frozen Chicken Products Has Just Been Announced

You may want to reconsider what you’re going to cook for dinner tonight. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled across the country due to salmonella contamination. Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based food processing company, has recalled exactly 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. The recall includes a total of five different products that are sold under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood. They can be found at ALDI, among other grocery stores. "Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," according to an announcement released by the USDA.
Aldi Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Its Ground Beef

Aldi is a popular chain, in large part because they are able to offer cheaper prices than other grocery stores on many of their products. However, while everyone loves saving money, it ceases to be a good deal if the quality of the product is not up to par. Unfortunately, some Aldi shoppers have had that experience when purchasing their brand of ground beef.
Your Next McDonald's Order Might Come On A Tray Instead Of In A Bag. Here's Why

Remember the good ol' days, when the entrance to McDonald's dining room wasn't locked, you looked the employee in the eye when you placed your order, and your Big Mac, fries, and drink were arrayed nicely on a plastic tray for you to take to your table? As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on, you may have thought those days were gone for good. But we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which might be the oncoming delta variant speeding in our direction. Nevertheless, as America marches arm in arm toward normalcy (some of those arms more vaccinated than others), McDonald's customers in some parts of the country are starting to enjoy the dine-in experience once again.
If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
Walmart, Aldi among retailers that received recalled raw, frozen chicken products linked to outbreak

Federal officials have identified specific stores that sold recalled frozen, raw breaded chicken products. The products are associated with a Salmonella outbreak. At least 28 people across eight states have been confirmed infected in the Salmonella outbreak, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and infection. Eleven patients have been so sick that they were admitted to hospitals. No one has died.

