Fairmont Mayakoba Launches Petcation Package in Honor of National Dog Day

Happy Watermelon Day! Is it safe for your dog to eat?. August 3rd celebrates one of the most favorited fruit for the summer – Watermelon! Who doesn’t love a fresh, chilled slice of watermelon on a hot day? Similar to coconuts, watermelons are naturally sweet, are high in electrolytes, contain antioxidants and glutathione, and are a good way to stay hydrated with little caloric intake. The current coconut trend has made coconut water a common grocery store item, and watermelons might be next. The health benefits for humans are undeniable, but are they good for dogs? The answer is yes! Dogs get hot and thirsty too and the benefits that humans get from watermelons are relevant to dogs as well. As with the case with many foods, too much is usually not a good thing, but in moderation dogs can enjoy a seedless and cut watermelon slice. Watermelon is over 90% water!