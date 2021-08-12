Roxbury Central School Roxbury...
Roxbury Central School Roxbury Central School has the following vacancies: School Tax Collector Position to collect taxes during the months of September, October and November. Custodian Half-time Custodian needed for the 2021-2022 school year. Teacher's Aide Half-time Teacher's Aide needed for the 2021-2022 school year. Written applications may be submitted by August 6, 2021 to: Jeffrey J. Bennett, Superintendent ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL 53729 State Hwy. 30 Roxbury, NY 12474 EOE.marketplace.thedailystar.com
