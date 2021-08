Today was the second day of padded practice at Falcons training camp, and it’s becoming clear that the team’s rookies are making a good first impression as a whole. Richie Grant was taking snaps with the first-team defense, and Arthur Smith noted that Grant has been working hard and he was very impressed with him. The first-year safety had a notable pass breakup on Kyle Pitts; his anticipation and quick-twitch ability was on full display. Even though Grant will likely be the third safety behind veterans Erik Harris and Duron Harmon, he’ll be an important part of a defense that will probably run a lot of nickel personnel. Eventually, I believe Grant will force Dean Pees to play him if he continues to make difference-making plays in practice and in the preseason.