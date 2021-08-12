Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood watch in Juneau remains in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday evening

juneau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood watch in Juneau remains in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. A flood watch in Juneau remains in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 12) through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Juneau. Rain is expected to become heavy late this afternoon through tonight. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected at lower elevations, but higher elevations could see 4 to 7 inches Thursday through Friday. Most of the rainfall will fall between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

juneau.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Watch#Montana#Extreme Weather
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy