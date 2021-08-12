Flood watch in Juneau remains in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. A flood watch in Juneau remains in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 12) through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Juneau. Rain is expected to become heavy late this afternoon through tonight. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected at lower elevations, but higher elevations could see 4 to 7 inches Thursday through Friday. Most of the rainfall will fall between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.