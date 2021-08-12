Allegheny Regional Asset Distr...
Allegheny Regional Asset District Budget Request Hearings. Notice is hereby given that the Board of the Allegheny Regional Asset District will hold public hearings for 2022 funding beginning at 2:30pm on the following dates: 8/18/21, 8/23/21, 8/24/21, 8/26/21, 8/31/21, 9/2/21, 9/9/21. The hearings will be held virtually and telephonically through the Zoom platform. For more information, visit radworkshere.org/pages/public-hearings or call 412-227-1900.classmart.post-gazette.com
