The Department of Public Works announced today that periodic single‑lane closures on Pierson Run Road between Old Frankstown Road and Saltsburg Road (Route 380) in Plum Borough will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. A section of the project will occur within Boyce Park. The restrictions, which will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, are expected to last until November 2021. They are required for base repairs, milling and paving, drainage and shoulder improvements, and replacement of guide rail and pavement markings.