6201 Strongbow Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Purchaser still has time to select structural and design options. The Grayson floorplan boasts spacious rooms, open-concept living, and loads of flexible space. The designer kitchen features granite counters, a large center island along with a walk-in pantry and butler's pantry with plenty of storage space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast nook and family room (optional fireplace & built-ins). The dining room can be chosen as a flex space with french doors and the first floor study is also an optional first floor guest bedroom with full bath! The owner's suite is on the second floor and has a large WIC and private bath. The remainder of the second floor consists of a loft space, three additional bedrooms and full bath. Floorplan offers optional 3rd floor & basement. In FoxCreek, residents enjoy the amenities and many benefits of this award-winning master-planned community. Amenities include, swimming pool w/ splash park, clubhouse w/ fitness center, heated indoor pool, walking paths, tennis courts, sports fields & playgrounds! (HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Colors, features & options will vary).