Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against Cleveland. Bassitt was gifted an early lead and took advantage to cruise to an easy victory. He ran into a bit of trouble in both the first and fifth innings but faced little resistance from the Cleveland lineup otherwise. Bassitt has now worked at least six innings in eight of his last 10 starts, during which time he's maintained a 2.56 ERA with a pristine 62:12 K:BB across 63.1 frames.