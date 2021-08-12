Product Spotlight: Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses

Some very crazy stuff is going on at Teahupoo right now. Last night was clean and glassy and building; this morning started off rainy and misty and bigger and still building. Skies cleared around 8:00am local time, with visitors Cam Richards, Nathan Florence and Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca out first, paddling into walls of Pacific Ocean that were drawing straight off Teahupoo’s reef into oblivion while tow teams buzzed outside. Later in the morning, it became mostly tow, with Kauli Vaast pulling into one giant thing that had the channel scrambling for the shoulder; less than an hour later, Eimeo Czermak caught something straight out of Code Red circa 2011. And Tikanui Smith, our correspondent in the channel will continue to post updates to Surfline’s Instagram as long as it stays rideable. (A relative term at this size, to be sure.) We’ll continue to update this page as well. Check back, stay tuned, etc. (Note: the posts below are in reverse chronological order.)