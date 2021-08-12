Delta enables Thalys train bookings

This summer holiday travel season was not like last year’s, which was during the height of the Covid-19 ordeal. Several major airlines have resumed key flights in their route networks and inaugurated brand new routes to accommodate and handle the ongoing surge in passenger travel demand. However, throughout the duration of the Covid-19 predicament, major carriers did not only experience reductions and influxes in passenger travel, as air cargo has increased in response to the global pandemic. As a result, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have extended their air cargo partnership for airports in the United Kingdom.