Delta enables Thalys train bookings

By Michael B. Baker, Business Travel News
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines has partnered with high-speed rail supplier Thalys to provide passengers flying to Amsterdam connections to Brussels and Antwerp. Travelers booking through Delta's direct channels who have Brussels or Antwerp as a destination will see Delta's new "Air+Rail" package, which can be booked in the same manner as a flight. Travelers then can use their ticket confirmation to get their boarding pass for the rail segment through the AccesRail website or pick up their ticket at the train station window upon arrival.

www.travelweekly.com

#Rail Travel#Bookings#Delta Air Lines#Accesrail#Air France#Klm#Business Travel News
