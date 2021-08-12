Cancel
Martinique and Guadeloupe in Covid lockdown

By Gay Nagle Myers
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartinique and Guadeloupe are in lockdown, due to a surge in Covid cases on the islands. A curfew on Martinique took effect on Aug. 10 and will last three weeks. Curfew hours run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Guadeloupe, curfew hours run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m....

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

