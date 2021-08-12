Cancel
Michael Greyeyes in Acclaimed Drama 'Wild Indian' Official Trailer

Cover picture for the article"Seems like you know who I am." Vertical has released an official trailer for Wild Indian, an acclaimed indie drama from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the Palm Springs Film Festival where it won a "Directors to Watch" award. Sundance's intro: "[it] tells a story that spans centuries and the continent in a film destined to be a touchstone in Indigenous cinema. Leading an impressive cast, Michael Greyeyes delivers a gripping, enigmatic performance as a modern Native American man who has done terrible, unforgivable things. With a strong and compelling visual style that evokes both fascination and dread, Wild Indian considers the cost of survival in a world as cruel as our own." Two men learn to confront a traumatic secret they share involving the savage murder of a schoolmate. The film stars Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kate Bosworth. Looks like another good discovery.

