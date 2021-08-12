Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Telemedicine and Pediatric Care: Is the Future Now?

By Scott D. Krugman, MD, MS
aappublications.org
 5 days ago

If you are like me, your telehealth experience went from 0 to 100 quickly last spring when clinics were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I think in the span of a week or two we were up and running on a telehealth platform and all of us learned quickly how to do the basics of a virtual visit. This State-of-the-Art Review, published in this month’s Pediatrics (10.1542/peds.2020-047795), provides helpful guidance on how to continue effective telemedicine in the future.

www.aappublications.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Future Now#Pediatrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Medicaid expansion of dental care can increase access

When public health insurance like Medicaid expands its dental coverage, by increasing the types of procedures it covers and the total amount a dentist can spend on an individual patient, more dentists will locate to the expansion areas, therefore increasing access. This finding comes from research recently published in the Journal of Public Economics by Jason Huh, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Huh found that Medicaid-induced financial incentives influence where providers choose to practice, potentially expanding access into previously underserved areas.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

How Nurse Practitioners Are Changing American Healthcare

'There is the need, and they are certainly meeting that need,' AANP's new president says. — WhenApril Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, a critical care nurse, worked alongside nurse practitioners (NPs) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the experience was career-changing. "I decided I wanted to follow in their...
Healthknowtechie.com

How telemedicine has permanently changed the healthcare landscape

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the world since early last year, going to the doctor and dealing with healthcare, in general, was a huge pain. Since everything has been uprooted by the pandemic, it has also become increasingly difficult to get in-person treatment for various healthcare needs. This has led to a massive rise in telemedicine over the last few years.
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

How Data Analytics Helped Flag Pediatric Care Gaps During COVID-19

- As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world in 2020, hospitals and providers had to determine a course of action to continue administering quality care to their patients. At Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital, data analytics indicated a decline in well-child and vaccination rates beginning in March of 2020.
Public Healthhealthday.com

AAP Provides Guidance for Follow-Up Care for Pediatric COVID-19

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection should receive pediatric follow-up care to monitor for symptom resolution and screen for and address health concerns, according to guidance published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Noting that more than 4 million...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

COVID-19, Telehealth, and Pediatric Integrated Primary Care: Disparities in Service Use

J Pediatr Psychol. 2021 Aug 3:jsab077. doi: 10.1093/jpepsy/jsab077. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic (COVID-19) may increase pediatric mental health needs due to its social, economic, and public health threats, especially among Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and those served within disadvantaged communities. COVID-19 protocols have resulted in increased provision of telehealth in integrated primary care (IPC) but little is known about pediatric telehealth IPC utilization during the pandemic for diverse and traditionally underserved groups.
Health Servicescisco.com

Building bridges to the future of care

It’s almost unimaginable that a year and a half ago, a global pandemic unlike anything we’ve ever seen, upturned our world. Overnight, we were forced to reimagine learning, reimagine work, and reimagine care. Now, eighteen months later, healthcare is at another critical inflection point, as we look at the future of care and how the pandemic has changed the way care is delivered and received.
Health Servicesdrugstorenews.com

Bonum Health intros prepaid digital telemedicine passes

The company is introducing prepaid digital passes in the form of electronic gift cards, which will allow uninsured or underinsured people to access health care from their homes. Bonum Health, the telehealth subsidiary of TRxADE Health is bringing to market a new way for patients to access telemedicine visits. The...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

The future of Health Care: Roundtable

Patients and caregivers alike should expect growth and lasting changes to emerge from the upheaval caused in health care by Covid-19, local industry leaders say. What to keep and what to scuttle when it comes to caring for patients and clients postpandemic prompted some lively conversation among health-care providers who participated in the Panel of Experts session hosted by Business First of Buffalo.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

How to start reversing the clinician shortage today

The pandemic may have caused a nationwide labor shortage in the short term. Employees resigning on the spot. Businesses shortening operating hours. Employers offering signing bonuses. However, due to the ongoing urgency and lethality of COVID, very few leaders are currently thinking of how inevitable long-term trends like America’s aging...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Pediatric Care Under Stress In Jacksonville Amid Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Pediatric care in Jacksonville is under pressure amid a regional surge in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the Baptist Health system in Jacksonville reported it was treating 560 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with over 100 in the ICU. A dozen were at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, which in the last three weeks has reported over two dozen kids were hospitalized with COVID-19. Three kids were in Wolfson’s ICU on Friday.
Health ServicesAMA

Grayson Armstrong, MD, MPH, on telehealth and its future in eye care

AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, an in-depth discussion with Grayson W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, an ophthalmologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, about telehealth's impact on—and other digital and technological advances emerging in—ophthalmology.
Fostoria, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

ProMedica now offering wound care services

FOSTORIA — This week, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital announced that it will now offer Wound Care services to treat individuals with hard-to-heal wounds from diabetes, poor circulation, pressure sores and more. Wound care is now one of three dozen services the hospital offers. “It was important that we bring this...
HealthHealthcare IT News

The future of aging technology and care

The rising number of seniors and the rising cost of care are making technologies that can provide services like remote care delivery critically important, requiring a focus on innovation to keep costs down. Brian Hozler, CEO of Lacuna Health, Sherwin Sheik, CEO of CareLinx, and Sumit Nagpal, CEO of Cherish...
Health Servicesneurology.org

Modified Pediatric ASPECTS: Building Tools for Future Pediatric Stroke Studies

We have changed the login procedure to improve access between AAN.com and the Neurology journals. If you are experiencing issues, please log out of AAN.com and clear history and cookies. (For instructions by browser, please click the instruction pages below). After clearing, choose preferred Journal and select login for AAN Members. You will be redirected to a login page where you can log in with your AAN ID number and password. When you are returned to the Journal, your name should appear at the top right of the page.
Health Servicesrutlandvermont.com

RN Pediatrics

Community Health is hiring enthusiastic dependable team players with a desire for a rewarding career in the medical field. We value our employees, offer competitive salary and benefits, and understand the importance of work/life balance. The qualified RN provides professional nursing care for office patients following established policies and procedures.
Health Servicesncsl.org

Helping Health Care Workers Cope | OAS Episode 139

The crushing strain of caring for patients the last year and half of pandemic has taken a toll on health care workers. Legislatures play an important role in this area by creating laws for licensure and regulation. On the podcast to discuss the workforce and how to help health care...

Comments / 0

Community Policy