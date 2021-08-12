Telemedicine and Pediatric Care: Is the Future Now?

If you are like me, your telehealth experience went from 0 to 100 quickly last spring when clinics were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I think in the span of a week or two we were up and running on a telehealth platform and all of us learned quickly how to do the basics of a virtual visit. This State-of-the-Art Review, published in this month’s Pediatrics (10.1542/peds.2020-047795), provides helpful guidance on how to continue effective telemedicine in the future.