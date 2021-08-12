Cancel
Movies

Teaser for Gritty Romance 'Hard Luck Love Song' About a Troubadour

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"A little out of place, a little out of tune…" Roadside Attractions has unveiled a teaser trailer for a film titled Hard Luck Love Song, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Justin Corsbie. This premiered at last year's Austin Film Festival, which seems like the perfect place for this kind of musician romance tale of ups and downs, and good and bad. At its core, the film is a modern day love story wrapped in a gritty, compelling character study. A romance about a charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions. Based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Todd Snider. The film stars Michael Dorman and Sophia Bush as the two lovers, plus Dermot Mulroney, Eric Roberts, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, & RZA. It's exactly as described - with only 45 seconds of footage so far.

