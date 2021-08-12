Watch: Bikers Invade a Dance in Animated Short 'The Chaperone'

It’s interesting to see what each person is capable of creating from their own imagination and with the type of imagery that some might call bleak and even hopeless. The Desert, by Michael Dockery, is a short movie that shows a barren wasteland that was once obviously a thriving world but is now little more than a ruin that’s slowly being dismantled and hidden away by an encroaching expanse of sand that apparently gets closer and closer to erasing the signs of civilization as things go along. There are only a few signs of life, meaning the robotic figures, one of whom appears ready to plunge a knife into its companion. There is some form of life, however, since apart from the tile-headed automaton that is apparently searching through the archives to discover what happened to the humans, or perhaps to remember that their downfall was their own doing. It is kind of a dark bit of animation, especially since the robots are doing just what humans once did, which is fight each other to the death, though for what isn’t known.