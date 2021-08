S&P Global Market Intelligence and Immuta released a new study this week highlighting how many larger organizations are struggling to manage and use their data. The report, conducted by 451 Research, found that 55% of respondents said the data they get for analysis is often out-of-date or stale by the time it gets to them. 451 Research surveyed 525 data leaders in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and France. All of the survey participants work for organizations that have more than 1,000 employees.