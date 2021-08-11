Park Ridge Blotter: Sex Assault Victim Able To Escape, Police Say

The following records are from the files of the Park Ridge Police Dept. The Park Ridge Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” every Wednesday:. An 18-year-old Chicago man was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery. He allegedly sexually assaulted his 18-year-old girlfriend while in his car in the 2300 block of W. Talcott Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on May 26. She was able to escape from the vehicle and run away. The suspect was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, July 29.