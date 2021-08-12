Cancel
Part 2 - African Food Crises and the Unraveling of the Global Food System - Extractive Agribusiness

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EV&N # 401) This is video was created on 12 August 2021 and is scheduled for broadcast on CCTV Channel 9 on Sunday, 15 August 2021 at 4:30pm. This program is part of an ongoing series -- "EcoViews & News" (EV&N # 401) -- past editions of which can be accessed by clicking here. Further background information is available at Part 2 - African Food Crises and the Unraveling of the Global Food System - Extractive Agribusiness .

#Food Crises#Food System#Famine#Agribusiness#Ev N#Cctv Channel 9#Ecoviews News#African#The Green Revolution
