Notice of Funding Availability (Lodging Tax Fund)
The City of Forks hereby announces that applications will be accepted from public and non-prof- it agencies for projects that assist tourism development and promotion in the City. This program is funded through the taxes collected on overnight lodging in the City of Forks. The City will award funds on a competitive basis to eligible applicants with the demonstrated ability to complete their projects between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.forkswashington.org
