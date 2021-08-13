Cancel
Richmond, VA

1818 5th Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic investor opportunity in the historic Richmond City! This 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & just over 2,050 Sq Ft! Front porch is the perfect spot to relax! Step inside to the Formal living room with wood burning fireplace leading you into the formal dining room. Huge spacious kitchen with eat-in dining area and ample cabinet space. 3 large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with access to balcony/deck. Other features/upgrades include; fenced in yard, furnace (2001), roof and siding replaced (2017), vinyl windows, new water heater (2019), A/C unit (2015). Beautiful original architectural details with so much potential to make it home!

