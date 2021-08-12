Cancel
Your Health Checkup: YHCU: Mental Health & Olympics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental Health took center stage at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Breinigsville therapist Shonda Moralis says mental health and emotional issues can cause physical problems.

#Summer Olympics#Checkup#Mental Health Olympics#Breinigsville
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Mental HealthDaily Northwestern

A guide to mental health and wellness resources at NU

With the transition to college comes a roller coaster of emotions: the prospect of new opportunities accompanied by all sorts of academic, social and personal concerns. After over a year and a half of masking and hand sanitizer hoarding, it might be rough to adapt to your new environment. You’re not alone — not only are your peers in the same boat, but there are myriad resources available at Northwestern to help you take care of your mental health.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Issues On the Rise Among Adolescents, Young Adults

Rates of mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes have increased significantly among adolescents and young adults, and the rise of social media may be to blame. Mental health problems are on the rise among adolescents and young adults, and social media may be a driver behind the increase. According to a new study, published by the American Psychological Association, rates of mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes have increased significantly over the last decade among these age groups, impacting females and those who are wealthier, in particular.
Greatist

How Your Relationship with Shame and Vulnerability Impacts Your Mental Health

#BlackWithHS is a column that elevates the stories, and experiences of Black people living with Hidradenitis Suppurativa, while also presenting tips, tools, and the science behind the chronic autoimmune disease. Shame feels like jumping in the deep end of the pool. You think you’ll be able to swim, but you...
Mental Healthwosu.org

Wellness Wednesday: What The Olympics Can Teach Us About Mental Health

Simone Biles cited a need to focus on her mental health in her move last week to pull out of the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old’s decision surprised fans and reignited a national conversation about mental health: when is it ok to push through and perform and when is it better to walk away?
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Mental Health RX: An Olympic Champion's Lessons Apply to Health Care

Even the most accomplished can be affected by mental health issues. It is important to remove the stigma among health care providers seeking help for mental health concerns. Is this what it takes to start prioritizing mental health?. Simone Biles, USA gymnastics five-time gold medal Olympic champion, won the bronze...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Being An Effective Leader While Protecting Your Mental Health

Is the second year of the pandemic a time for business as usual, or are there other things we all need to do to remaining productive and guarding one’s mental health? Top executives and CEOs have had their hands full with coming up with solutions. How can you maintain productivity in a leadership role without sacrificing your health? Many corporations employ remote workers, where employees may want to be at home because they want more flexibility in their schedules.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Mental Health Awareness and Support

As not only a mental health professional but also a fellow human, I applaud the incredible courage, strength, and self-care shown by Simone Biles for her decision to withdraw from the Olympics’ gymnastic final due to prioritizing her mental health. The overwhelming support for her decision by The International Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, and her sponsors helps pave the way for society as a whole to reduce the stigma attached to mental health issues.
Mental Healthwnky.com

Health News – College mental health

Anxiety, depression, and a feeling of being burned out: one well-known university says it found all these mental health issues rising among the students it surveyed. Today’s Health News has more on how struggling students can better cope.
Mental Healthnsvrc.org

Inspiration, Persistence, & Mental Health

Athletes have oftentimes given us tales of triumph and victory. Small children look to these people as something to aspire to. Olympians are no exception. This year’s Olympics have brought forth triumph and tragedy in a time that still doesn’t feel right, but somewhat offers a glimpse of normalcy. With this in mind, I have chosen some encouraging children’s books that highlight stories of strength and persistence. I have also chosen some resources to help children recognize their feelings. As we have seen through these games, athletes are human too and deal with the same emotions that adults and small children deal with every day.
Fitnesscase.edu

Prioritize your physical and mental health for the new school year

Owned and operated by Case Western Reserve University, One to One Fitness Center is celebrating 33 years of offering personal, professional, friendly and clean service. The center offers full operations with locker room amenities and saunas. The juice bar, personal training services, massage therapy, gait analysis, race training and group...
Mental HealthKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Students and Mental Health

(ABC 6 News) - More school districts starting to require masks ahead of the start of the new school year including here in Minnesota and vaccine clinics being set up in our schools. The overall mental health of students continues to be debated amidst this pandemic. Dr. Hal Kronsberg, Child...
Mental Healthhometownsource.com

Normalizing Mental Health Care

There are a lot of different kinds of stigma. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, stigma is defined as “a mark of shame or discredit”. There is still a lot of stigma attached to mental health concerns, even though it is very common for people to experience mental health conditions. In fact, one in five Americans are affected by mental health conditions according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). If people do not discuss their mental health conditions, it can further perpetuate their struggles and can lead to isolation, blame and secrecy for the individual suffering with mental health conditions instead of hope and support. Right now, less than half of the adults in the United States get the services that they need which may be due to stigma. The good news is that mental health conditions are treatable and we can change or normalize the discussion on mental health to get more people the support they need and deserve.
Culpeper, VAInside Nova

Shifting mental health responses

Efforts to reduce the role of law enforcement officers in responding to mental health emergencies took a step forward with enactment of Virginia’s Marcus Alert law late last year. It focuses on shifting more of that responsibility to trained clinicians and other behavioral health professionals. One of the law’s key...

