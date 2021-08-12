Cancel
Health

Health care rates to stay the same next year for state employees, teachers, retirees

By Andy Miller
georgiahealthnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of Georgia teachers and state employees are getting good news on their health insurance costs for next year. Members of the State Health Benefit Plan will have the same monthly premiums, co-pays and deductibles in 2022 as they have now, the Department of Community Health (DCH) announced at an agency board meeting Thursday.

