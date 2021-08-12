New Gallatin Greenway to Connect at Vol State

A new grant provides funding for a Gallatin greenway segment that will include part of the campus at Volunteer State Community College. The twelve foot wide path will run across the front of campus near Nashville Pike and eventually be the middle portion of a greenway from downtown Gallatin to Station Camp, where it will connect to the Sumner County greenway. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is providing $950,000 for the grant. The project is expected to take several years to complete. City of Gallatin representatives joined Vol State administrators for a picture to mark the funding announcement. Left to right: Beth Carpenter, vice president of Business and Finance; Will Newman, director of Plant Operations; Bill McCord, Gallatin city planner; Nick Tuttle, Gallatin city engineer; Suzanne Geerholt, Gallatin grant coordinator; Paige Brown, Gallatin mayor; and Jerry Faulkner, president.