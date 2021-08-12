TDOT Contractor to Conduct Weekend Closure of US-27 South Ramp to I-24 West in Chattanooga, Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the project to improve the Interstate 24 Interchanges at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will close the US-27 South ramp to I‑24 West beginning Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT through Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT to complete the installation of a second storm drainpipe under I-24. Traffic will detour as follows:
