SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, announced today that its Nova platform has received a CE mark in six European countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. CE mark approval paves the way for marketing and selling the Nova precision dosing software to these countries with the goal of helping providers individualize treatments and improve care quality for more patients.