Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Opinion | Schools must teach all of U.S. history. That includes racism

bridgemi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducators have not just the right but the responsibility to teach the breadth of our history, and this history includes race and racism. Teaching about race and racism can be and is often done within the context of developmentally appropriate teaching about well-known parts of our country’s history. It is done not to make some children feel bad and others good, or to denigrate or undermine the country, but rather to acknowledge the fullness and complexity of our history.

www.bridgemi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#U S History#Racism#Congress#Black Americans#Native Americans#Japanese Americans#Chinese#Jews#Latinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Related
EducationLas Vegas Sun

It’s 2021, and somehow we are still talking about integrating schools

Generations of Americans fought for desegregation of schools, and it was well worth the effort. As proven by mountains of research, integrated schools offer a host of academic, social and economic benefits for all involved. But a disturbing story from Atlanta shows that school desegregation is something we can’t take...
SocietyGainesville Times

Opinion: Look at Democrats’ long history of racism

“Racist” is the stereotypical accusation aimed at anyone who disagrees with liberal Democrats. These radicals don’t care if such criticism is true. It’s all about stirring the racist pot for political purposes, prominence and profit. Ironically, today’s liberal Democrats have conveniently overlooked their party’s long, sordid history of racism. Truth...
Davenport, NYDaily Star

In Your Opinion: Confederate flag represents racism, insurrection

Thank you to the gentleman from Davenport for speaking out about the sale of Confederate flags. I have asked people why they fly this flag and I’ve been told that it is part of our heritage. When I ask specifically what part of that heritage they wish to promote, they swear that they are not racist and that it’s just part of our history. Well here goes: The history of the Confederate flag.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Local View: Debate ignores how to teach race, racism

We look at each other, after hours of conversation together, more hours of reading independently, references and resources strewn across the table, and pages of words and phrases. All we wanted to do was to write a few thoughtful ideas in response to the furor over critical race theory, and...
EducationLJWORLD

Opinion: War on history fails students, teachers

Let’s talk about the things they will not learn. “They” meaning K-12 students in Tennessee. Not that the Volunteer State is alone in passing laws and standards to restrict the teaching of African-American history. To the contrary, a number of states — Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and more — have lately done the same.
Educationjacksonvillefreepress.com

The African American Policy Forum Is Teaching A 5-Day Course On Critical Race Theory

Written By Shannon Dawson – (Source NewsOne): Critical Race Theory has become a heated topic across the U.S. in the last year. Three states including Oklahoma, Tennessee and Idaho have officially banned the controversial curriculum from public schools. Why is it causing such a stir and what is Critical Race Theory (CRT) anyway? One summer school program is looking to dive deeper into the history of the academic movement.
Societyarcamax.com

Commentary: Why raced-based politics undermines minority communities

“Apply for our annual Latino scholarship!” … “Enter our Hispanic essay contest!” … “Now hiring minorities!”. Growing up Mexican American in Portland, Oregon, I was frequently reminded that, despite my middle-class upbringing, I was a victim of “systemic racism” that could only be remedied by massive redistribution programs. However, a series of encounters led me to reject this race-based narrative because it advances social and political agendas that ultimately hurt minorities.
Societyaclufl.org

Kimberlé Crenshaw on Teaching the Truth About Race in America

The assault on the practice and ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a wildly successful propaganda campaign. As of this week, 27 state legislatures and 165 national and local organizations have made efforts to restrict education on racism. But what exactly is CRT, and is it really commonplace in K-12 curriculum, as the right makes it out to be? And why does reckoning with the history of racial oppression elicit such profound censorship from those that typically tout support for free speech?
EducationThe State-Journal

Letter: 'Students deserve accurate teachings of U.S. history, role of race'

“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” — Winston Churchill. As a high school junior, I have been studying critical race theory, and it has opened my eyes to the racial disparities that have existed in our country since it’s very founding, and how those biases have continued to prevail in society to this day.
Politicsksjd.org

The Push To Include Women In The Draft Draws Polarizing Opinions

The United States hasn't drafted anyone since 1973. That's when the armed forces shifted to an all-voluntary military in the wake of the Vietnam War. But all men ages 18 to 25 are still required by law to register with the Selective Service system, which keeps a list of all those eligible to serve in case of a national emergency. Now there's a push to include women, as well. The Senate Armed Services Committee included the provision in its most recent defense policy bill, a move that has led to strong arguments for those in favor and against. Joining us now to talk about the draft is Amy Rutenberg. She is an associate professor of history at Iowa State University. Welcome to the program.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Op-Ed: Teaching history in the classroom is not a radical idea

Do you remember how the Soviet government continually rewrote history, cutting since-purged leaders out of photographs and erasing or distorting past events to keep their citizens ignorant and maintain Communist Party power?. America, just the opposite, was founded on the belief that free speech and a vibrant ecosystem of competing...
SocietyHolland Sentinel

Barbara Mezeske: We need to accept the ugly past of racism to change the future

During the 1960s, I remember a conversation with college friends about the history classes we had taken in high school. We all rolled our eyes about how our studies ended abruptly when the school year ran out — some of us made it to World War I, some to World War II. None of us had studied the Korean War. There was always too much “old” history for our teachers to pay much attention to the 20th century.
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Schools teach history, empathy, not critical race theory, officials say

ELLSWORTH — Resident Gwen Clark had three questions for the Ellsworth School Board on July 27. The final two concerned critical race theory. “When was CRT, critical race theory, approved to be taught in our school system?” she asked. “Were parents ever notified that this was going to happen, that this kind of curriculum was going to be coming into our schools?”
SocietyFairfield Sun Times

The Moment in 1986 When Critical Race Theory Ousted the Civil Rights Movement

A turning point in U.S. racial politics came in 1986 at Pine Manor College in Massachusetts, shown. There, race-consciousness won out over color-blindness, profoundly changing American society. July 28, 2021. “Critical race theory isn’t so much a thing as a way of looking at a thing,” Kimberlé Crenshaw assured MSNBC...
Los Angeles County, CAdailybruin.com

Op-ed: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is a product of structural racism

Nearly three months into a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color, millions took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd by police. Unfortunately, police violence in the Black community is not novel. The origins of the U.S. police can be traced back to the early 1700s with the emergence of slave patrols, coalitions of armed white men that captured runaway slaves, often using excessive force. Fast forward to the latter half of the 19th century, and Jim Crow laws further enabled police to violently oppress Black people.
SocietyWashington Post

While most Americans say talking about racism and slavery is good for society, survey reveals deep divides

About US is an initiative by The Washington Post to explore issues of identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Just over half of American adults say that the renewed focus on racism and discrimination is a good thing for society, according to a new Pew Research Center survey taken amid a national debate over how best to address the nation’s history.
SocietyUnion

Gerald Doane: Teach all of history, not hatred

I dislike comparing anything to national socialism or Nazism because there simply is no comparison when it comes to the racial and ethnic hatred and the genocide that was carried out by Germans and others in that treacherous political movement. Do we need to learn the history of Nazism? Of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy