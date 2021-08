Come one, come all to another deckbuilder game! This one's about a traveling circus though, which certainly sets it apart from the rest of the latest strategy troupe. The Amazing American Circus is what its developers call a "unique blend of RPG, tycoon, and a card game," about managing a circus in late 1800's America while regaling your audiences through strategic card game performances. The curtain rises on this act in September for you to take to the road with your own group of carefully curated clowns.