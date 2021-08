Marvel's What If...? series has marketed itself as an anthology series about different timelines of the new Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, and variant versions of the Marvel superheroes within it. However, behind the scenes, there's been growing evidence that What If...? is in fact as interwoven into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise as any other film or series. When Comicbook.com got a chance to talk to the makers of Marvel's What If...? we had to ask how they balanced making the series against other MCU Phase 4 projects like WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and of course, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.