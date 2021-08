Jabrill Peppers had one of the more bizarre seasons of any Cleveland Browns defensive back in his rookie campaign back in 2018. A first-round pick out of Michigan, where he played as an “edge safety” attacking in the box and blitzing frequently, Peppers was primarily deployed by then-coordinator Gregg Williams some 24 yards off the line of scrimmage. He was frequently not even visible in the wide-lens camera shots from the pre-snap formation.