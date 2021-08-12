Cancel
Madison County, MO

Madison County Diesel Wreck Injures Man

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Madison County, MO) An Illinois man, 43 year old Saul Venegas Soriano, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a diesel truck wreck in Madison County Wednesday morning. According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on Highway 67, about a mile north of Cherokee Pass, about 6 am, when the driver, 28 year old Mohamed Linone, of Chicago, Illinois, lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the right side of the road crashing into a rock filled ditch. Venegas Soriano, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown. He was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck. Linone, who was wearing his, was not injured.

