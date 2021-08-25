Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lusby, MD

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Make Arrest in Lusby Home Invasion

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAmKb_0bQ4tAYG00

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 around 11:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to report of a residential burglary in the 11300 block of Commanche Road in Lusby, MD.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect unlawfully entered a residence armed with a knife. A physical altercation ensued with the occupants of the home. The suspect then fled the area on foot. Deputies canvassed the area and the suspect, identified as Joseph Martin Blankenship, 35 of Lusby, MD, was located at a nearby residence. Joseph Blankenship was known to everyone in the residence at the time of the burglary.

Blankenship was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Destruction of Property less than $1000 and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lusby, MD
Lusby, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvert County Sheriff#Lusby Home Invasion#Md#Degree Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Identify Man Killed During Apparent Stabbing in Severn as Eddie Dawson Jr., 35

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent fatal stabbing in Severn as a 35 year old Odenton man. On Saturday August 28, 2021 at approximately 2:30 A.M., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Rapist Residing in Lothian Arrested in Connection With Attack of Elderly Woman During Edgewater Home Invasion

A convicted rapist who moved from Tacoma, Washington to Lothian has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an elderly woman inside her Edgewater home. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Woman Assaulted During Edgewater Home Invasion

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said an elderly woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Edgewater. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Faces Indictment on Fraud Related Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges in federal court for crimes related to schemes to defraud financial institutions and insurance companies. Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, along with five other officers from departments outside of Anne Arundel County, allegedly conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle During Parking Dispute in Annapolis

An elderly man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a parking dispute in Annapolis. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Wayman Avenue and Douglass Avenue. The 67-year-old male victim advised that he approached a gray Nissan sedan parked on the grass along the roadway to confront the occupants regarding how they were parked.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena Sentenced for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Drugs in Home Located in School Zone

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena was sentenced to 20 years in prison suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration with the first five years without parole. Brown entered a guilty plea on August 3, 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Brown, who illegally distributed drugs in a school zone, is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning firearms.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Hit by Car, Killed After Collapsing Face-Down Onto Street in Millersville

Police have yet to identify the 49 year old woman who was killed after collapsing onto a street in Millersville and later struck by a vehicle. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to the McDonald's restaurant located at 680 Old Mill Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was observed collapsing in the McDonald's parking lot near Old Mill Road. A Lexus sedan made a right turn to exit the parking lot after leaving the drive-thru. The Lexus struck the pedestrian who was still lying face down in the parking lot. The pedestrian was dragged a short distance before the Lexus stopped.

Comments / 8

Community Policy