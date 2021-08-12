Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Is the Market Maker Spread?

By Jake Safane
thebalance.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market maker spread is the difference between the price a market maker offers to buy a security for and the price they offer to sell it for. Generally, the market maker will buy securities for less than the current quote price and sell for more than the current quote price. The market maker can act as either the buyer or seller at any given time to create a market for securities, and the spread is part of their compensation for facilitating transactions.

www.thebalance.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Makers#Bid Price#Limit Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsthebalance.com

What Is a Trade Date?

The trade date is the specific day on which buying or selling a security—e.g., a stock—occurs. However, the trade date is not necessarily the same day as the settlement date, which is when the trade finalizes. Understanding the difference between the trade date and the settlement date can help investors...
Stocksthebalance.com

What Is Restricted Stock?

Restricted stock is compensation employers give to their employees in the form of equity ownership. It’s “restricted” because there are limitations on when the employees have full ownership rights to the shares, usually tied to a vesting schedule or achievement of a performance metric. It allows employers to attract top talent and retain key executives without increasing the company’s cash requirements for traditional salary.
Marketsthebalance.com

What Is Inherited Stock?

Inherited stock are the shares of a company that have been passed on from an investor to an heir. "Inherited stock" is a quite literal term. It simply refers to individual stocks that have been inherited. While the term is straightforward, inherited stock has some unique characteristics related to taxes....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $3,505.47 or 0.07563709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $182.72 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Markets Off to Mixed Start as Delta Variant Spreads

Markets are off to a mixed start this week. We're just past the peak of earnings season. The Senate seems poised to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The peak of earnings season may be over but some big hitters remain such as Disney (DIS), Sysco (SYY), eBay (EBAY), and others. Key inflation data is scheduled for release this week as well with July data for Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) results coming out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Lastly, commodities and other assets fell Monday as concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant are rising. The Delta variant lead Goldman Sachs to lower it's growth estimates for growth in the short term as a result.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maker (MKR) Hits Market Cap of $3.38 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3,405.00 or 0.07643889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $198.82 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were mostly negative on Tuesday as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets and Chinese officials took aim at video game producers, once more rattling investor confidence in the mainland’s markets. In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
Industryetftrends.com

3 ETFs to Access a Changing Pharmaceutical Industry

A changing pharmaceutical industry is setting up a few trades in the leveraged fund space, specifically for ETFs from Direxion Investments. One of the catalysts for change, especially within the past year is the incorporation of more e-commerce channels for distribution. “One of the biggest shifts taking place in pharmaceutical...
EconomySearchengine Journal

Marketing Productivity: What It Is & How to Measure It

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word “productivity?” Probably how to do more work, right?. Well, that’s not the productivity we’re talking about when it comes to marketing. In his outstanding book, “The Goal,” Eliyahu M. Goldratt describes productivity as “progress toward the goal.”...
Stocksthebalance.com

What Is a Safe Haven?

A safe haven is an investment that is expected to retain its value or gain, even when other assets are losing value. Investors seek safe havens when they are worried about the performance of holdings such as stocks. This article will cover different types of safe haven investments and what...
Marketsthebalance.com

What Is Pre-IPO Placement?

A pre-IPO placement is a private placement of securities by a company that hasn’t yet gone public. These transactions often take place just before a company issues its IPOs, and the investors are often big hedge funds and private equity investors. Read on to find out how pre-IPO placements work,...
MarketsNew York Post

Cork maker’s profits pop 63 percent as wine market recovers

The world’s largest cork products company, Corticeira Amorim, posted on Tuesday a 63 percent jump in second-quarter net profit as the easing of COVID-19 rules boosted its core wine stopper business. Net profit rose to 23.5 million euros ($27.87 million) between April and June 2021, when Portugal started to lift...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Fast-spreading Delta variant may roil Asia chemical markets, demand

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Open. Close. Open. Close. In a strategy to battle the crippling, defiant COVID-19 virus, it is common for countries to adopt snap lockdowns or partial ones as the occasion rises, and re-open when the threat diminishes. With the Delta strain in every nook and cranny of Asia, economies could...
Economysflcn.com

What are the Core Benefits of Orthodontist Marketing?

Modern marketing techniques rely on using social media platforms to drive more traffic and customers towards your orthodontist business. Raising awareness regarding your dentistry practice. Increasing your sales and revenue. Driving more traffic towards your business. You can use the power of modern marketing tactics to enhance your practice further...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 40.5%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy