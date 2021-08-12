What Is the Market Maker Spread?

Markets are off to a mixed start this week. We're just past the peak of earnings season. The Senate seems poised to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The peak of earnings season may be over but some big hitters remain such as Disney (DIS), Sysco (SYY), eBay (EBAY), and others. Key inflation data is scheduled for release this week as well with July data for Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) results coming out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Lastly, commodities and other assets fell Monday as concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant are rising. The Delta variant lead Goldman Sachs to lower it's growth estimates for growth in the short term as a result.