What Is the Market Maker Spread?
The market maker spread is the difference between the price a market maker offers to buy a security for and the price they offer to sell it for. Generally, the market maker will buy securities for less than the current quote price and sell for more than the current quote price. The market maker can act as either the buyer or seller at any given time to create a market for securities, and the spread is part of their compensation for facilitating transactions.www.thebalance.com
Comments / 0