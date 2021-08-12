Cancel
Film Review: Swan Song

By David Vicari
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman character actor Udo Kier, a veteran of over 220 films, delivers an absolutely wonderful performance in Swan Song, about a once flamboyant hairdresser, real-life Pat Pitsenbarger, who is called back into action. In his youth, Pat was the hairdresser to the rich and famous in Sandusky, Ohio. Now, he resides in a nursing home, smoking his secret stash of More cigarettes as the days go by. Unexpectedly, he gets a request to do hair and make-up for a former friend, Rita (Linda Evans), who has just passed away. Pat escapes the nursing home to get to the funeral home, taking a long trek across the small town and meeting people of various walks of life along the way.

