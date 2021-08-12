Internet for Gardens

Decorate your walls with lush, healthy plants when you have the Modern Sprout Smart Landscape Growframe. This cool, frame-shaped grow light helps low-to-bright light seeking plants grow. It’s ideal for adding a little greenery to dimly lit areas and adding a whole new focal point to the room. Best of all, it’s easy to use. Simply mount this grow frame to the wall, add plants, and connect to the Modern Sprout App. What’s more, the device provides the right amount of sunlight to your plants every day. Additionally, this gardening gadget is ideal for growing a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Also, the Modern Sprout App has an on/off switch and customizable settings/suggestions for lighting for convenience. It’s never been easier to create your own living artwork at home with this gorgeous wall accessory.
