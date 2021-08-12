Cancel
New Orleans, LA

BE NOLA to Host Its Second Annual “Black Is Brilliant” Summit on August 21

By Marigny Lanaux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Education for New Orleans is set to host their second annual "Black Is Brilliant Summit" at the end of August, which will celebrate the brilliance of Black educators in the local community. BE NOLA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to uplift Black educators and schools in the New Orleans community. The summit will largely take place online with the option for some people to register to attend in person.

