Public Input on Potential Projects for Prince Avenue Corridor through September 9

Posted by 
Athens, Georgia
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6Ze8_0bQ4njtT00

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov) invites residents to provide input on potential infrastructure improvement projects to help improve traffic flow, pedestrian access, and bicycle facilities on the Prince Avenue corridor from Pulaski Street to Sunset Drive.

Initial funding of $4 million for the corridor will come from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) 2018 voter-approved program through Project #16 - Prince Avenue Corridor Improvements. ACCGov will use this public comment period to help create a list of potential projects for consideration by the Mayor and Commission.

Online survey forms are available through September 9 for the corridor at www.accgov.com/prince. The website also contains a story map with information about the corridor and potential projects, a video from the Mayor and Commission Work Session discussion of the project in June 2021, an instructional video for using the story map and survey, and other resources. Residents can also sign up for email and text notifications in order to receive future information about the project.

Several outdoor pop-up events with staff or user group members and information about the survey and projects will take place along the corridor during the public input period, including:

  • Wed., Aug. 18 - 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM - Subway (1194 Prince Avenue)
  • Thurs., Aug. 19 - 5:00-7:00 PM - Athentic Brewing Company (108 Park Avenue)
  • Thurs., Aug. 26 - 5:00-7:00 PM - Hendershot's (237 Prince Avenue)
  • Sat., Aug. 28 - 8:00 AM - Noon - Athens Farmer's Market (Bishop Park Pavilion, 705 Sunset Drive)
  • Sun., Sep. 5 - 9:00-11:00 AM - Barberitos Patio (1180 Prince Avenue) next to Flying Biscuit Cafe

The Mayor and Commission is currently scheduled to approve a project list at their November Regular Session meeting. Upcoming tentative dates for fall 2021 related to the Prince Avenue corridor project include:

  • August 12 - September 9, 2021 - Public input on proposed project concepts for Prince Avenue
  • October 12, 2021 - Mayor and Commission Work Session meeting to discuss proposed projects and survey results for Prince Avenue
  • October 19, 2020 - Mayor and Commission Agenda Setting Session meeting with public input to discuss Prince Avenue projects for approval at the November Regular Session
  • November 2, 2021 - Mayor and Commission Regular Session voting meeting with public input to approve projects for Prince Avenue to advance to preliminary plans

Some of the potential projects under consideration on the Prince Avenue corridor include landscaped/concrete medians; sidewalk and pedestrian area upgrades; mid-block crosswalks; separated bike lanes; and intersection, roadway, and signal changes.

For more information, contact the SPLOST / TSPLOST Program Management Office at 706-613-3025 or visit www.accgov.com/tsplost..

