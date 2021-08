After the year that was 2020, 2021 seems to be a period defined by cautious optimism. A world on the precipice of a long-awaited reopening, with a predicted surge of social and economic activity ready to shift our respective communities from the ‘new’ normal to the normal we once knew. The desire for this return is palpable and warranted, but we must acknowledge that much still remains uncertain in that same breath. Our attention is fixed on the future, but what does that future hold from an economic perspective? More importantly, what is the most fiscal path forward for businesses – especially those in sectors that were severely shuttered by the pandemic, like hospitality?