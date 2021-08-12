Cancel
Chicago, IL

Man who supplied gun in officer's fatal shooting gets bond

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana man charged with supplying the semiautomatic handgun used to shoot two Chicago police officers — one fatally — has been released from jail on bond. Police Chief David Brown says he's outraged that U.S Magistrate Jeffery Gilbert set Jamel Danzy’s bond at $4,500 Wednesday. Officer Ella French was killed and an unnamed officer was critically wounded Saturday during a struggle after they stopped an SUV because of expired plates. Danzy was not in the SUV. He is accused of providing the gun to a man he knew could not legally possess guns. Brown says that by allowing Danzy to walk free “the court has done a disservice to Officer French’s memory.”

www.wcn247.com

