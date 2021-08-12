University to follow indoor universal masking on campus

R.I. to require all state employees to wear face coverings inside state facilities. Effective immediately, the University of Rhode Island is updating its health guidelines to include universal indoor masking for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. This measure is consistent with an announcement today by the State of Rhode Island that everyone entering a state facility, both visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering, unless they have a documented medical reason for an exemption. This step also follows recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to reduce COVID-19 transmission on campus and help keep our community healthy and safe.