Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University to follow indoor universal masking on campus

uri.edu
 5 days ago

R.I. to require all state employees to wear face coverings inside state facilities. Effective immediately, the University of Rhode Island is updating its health guidelines to include universal indoor masking for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. This measure is consistent with an announcement today by the State of Rhode Island that everyone entering a state facility, both visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering, unless they have a documented medical reason for an exemption. This step also follows recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to reduce COVID-19 transmission on campus and help keep our community healthy and safe.

web.uri.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#R I#Uri Health Services#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Masks requirement returns to Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University will require everyone in buildings and facilities to wear masks. The university sent a message Wednesday stating even vaccinated people will be required to put on a mask. Signs on buildings would take a few days to put up, but the mask requirement was in place as soon as the letter was sent.
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Masks required on all Ohio University campuses regardless of vaccination status

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio University announced on Wednesday its new masking protocols. Beginning Thursday, students, faculty, staff, and visitors on all Ohio University campuses are required to wear masks indoors in public and shared spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also required when entering, exiting, or standing in...
Tuscaloosa, ALWSFA

University of Alabama to require masks indoors at least temporarily

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama leaders announced Thursday they will require face coverings indoors on campus, where and when distancing is not possible. The move will last at least two weeks. The new rule starts Friday, August 6, and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Given...
CollegesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mathisson: Exasperation on Washington University campus amid new mask mandate

The past few weeks have established an alarming trend: Local policymakers have cited the delta variant of the coronavirus to justify a return to restrictions even though a slim majority, 50.2%, of the country is fully vaccinated. The trend reached my community of Washington University students on July 26, when a mask requirement was reestablished.
mycbs4.com

University of Florida expects everyone to wear a mask while on campus

Effective immediately, the University of Florida will expect everyone on campus to wear a mask at all times, even if you are fully vaccinated. School officials released a statement on Friday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new guideline, that both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals can transmit the current COVID-19 variant to unvaccinated persons.
Ithaca, NYFingerLakes1

Cornell University reinstates mask requirements for Geneva and Ithaca campuses

Cornell University has started the requirement of mask wearing on their campuses in Geneva and Ithaca. Tompkins County Health Department changed its guidance with the spike in positive Covid-19 cases, suggesting masks regardless of vaccination status. The new requirement has students and staff masking up unless they’re in a private,...
Bloomsburg, PAwkok.com

Bloomsburg University Indoor Mask Requirement Starts Tomorrow

BLOOMSBURG – A Valley university is now requiring indoor mask wearing starting this weekend. Bloomsburg University announced Friday a new indoor masking requirement beginning tomorrow, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and state. Bloomsburg says it’s implementing the new requirement to preserve its ability to...
Madison, WIwtaq.com

State health officials recommend mandatory masks for back-to-school

MADISON, WI (WSAU-Wisconsin Radio Network) – Many school districts across Wisconsin are still in the process of deciding on mask policies, for when classes start this fall. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer with the state Department of Health Services, says the masking recommendation from public health authorities is clear: “our recommendation and that of CDC, and most state public health departments and local health departments, are for masks to be not optional but required for all schools, students and staff when we go back to school.”
Larimer County, CORocky Mountain Collegian

A timeline of CSU’s COVID-19 policies

Editor’s Note: This article was last updated on Aug. 8. To find the most recent information on CSU’s COVID-19 policies, please visit collegian.com. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado State University has frequently updated and amended its public health policies to reflect ever-changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With frequent updates from the Pandemic Preparedness Team, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest policies and procedures, especially over the summer when many students are away from campus.
Collegesuri.edu

URI names Anthony Marchese to lead College of Engineering

KINGSTON, R.I. – Aug. 12, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island has announced the appointment of Anthony J. Marchese, Ph.D., as dean of the College of Engineering and Vincent and Estelle Murphy Professor of Engineering. Marchese comes to URI from Colorado State University where he has served as associate dean for academic and student affairs for the Walter L. Scott, Jr. College of Engineering. Marchese will succeed Raymond Wright who is retiring after 14 years as dean. Marchese is expected to begin his duties Jan. 1, 2022.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State crosses into ‘high’ community transmission level with 2,317 additional cases; 1,042 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,317 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day number in more than three months. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,848, up 34% from a week ago, and up more than sevenfold over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.25 million infections statewide. The state has crossed the threshold into ...
Protestsbeckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccine mandates

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these mandates. Here are seven hospitals and health systems where workers have participated in protests.
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Louisiana StateNorwalk Hour

Louisiana providing 3rd Pfizer, Moderna vaccine for some

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health is making COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for some people with weak immune systems that put them at high risk for COVID-19. The department said in a news release Friday that it’s following guidelines released late Thursday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people whose immune systems have been weakened by cancer treatment, organ transplants or other conditions.
Albany, NYPress-Republican

NY mandates vaccines for health care workers

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state’s health care workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. All staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings, will be required to have their first doses by Monday, Sept. 27, according to a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy