After-Hours Stock Movers 08/12: (CODX) (RKT) (DIS) Higher; (WISH) (BLBD) (FIGS) Lower (more...)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.68.