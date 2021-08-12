Cancel
After-Hours Stock Movers 08/12: (CODX) (RKT) (DIS) Higher; (WISH) (BLBD) (FIGS) Lower (more...)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) 20% LOWER; reported Q2 revenue of $656 million versus the consensus estimate of $722.92 million. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) 13.3% HIGHER; reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue...

StocksStreetInsider.com

Fabrinet (FN) Tops Q4 EPS by 10c, Offers Q1 Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported Q4 EPS of $1.31, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $509.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $486.88 million. GUIDANCE:. Fabrinet sees Q1 2022...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $378.6 million. GUIDANCE:. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.7-1.85 billion.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. GUIDANCE:. Co-Diagnostics sees Q3 2021...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $717 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX) Misses Q2 EPS by 48c

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.25), $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $454.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.85 million. Average Daily Active Users (DAUs)...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Maxeon (MAXN) Misses Q2 EPS by 64c

Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.99), $0.64 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $175.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.17 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Geron Corp (GERN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.'s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.04), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $122.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.34 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Inpixon (INPX) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.68.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bunge Limited (BG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.525; 2.4% Yield

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, or $2.1 annualized. This is a 5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.50. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders...
StreetInsider.com

Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Misses Q2 EPS by 65c

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.79), $0.65 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.34 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

INVO Bioscience (INVO) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.17), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.5 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $410 thousand.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $926 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CynergisTek (CTEK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

CynergisTek (NYSE: CTEK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.21 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

3 Takeaways Form AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Earnings - Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda reiterated a Buy rating and $11.00 price target on AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) after Revenue/adj ...

