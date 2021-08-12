Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

By Ashley Rodriguez
seriouseats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 2000s, cold brew coffee was a niche item, a drink for those in the know who sought out specialty coffee shops or combed through online forums trying to perfect their at-home brews. When I first learned about cold brew, it defied everything I thought I knew about coffee. It even sounded sort of silly to describe to someone else. “You just throw coffee grounds in cold water and just...let it sit there?” In the nascent days of cold brew, it would have been easy to write off the trendy new drink as a fad.

