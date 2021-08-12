Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Rock House in Turks and Caicos Joins Leading Hotels of the World

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock House, whose soft opening is slated for the end of 2021, has joined The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd., a collection of independent luxury hotels. With a commitment to providing remarkably uncommon travel experiences for over nine decades, Leading Hotels only selects members that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness. The result is a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caicos#Turks#Fitness#Rock House#Leading Hotels#Leaders Club#European#Coast Architects#Scandinavian#Beach Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Costing a whopping $6,000 for a family stay – Disney’s new Star Wars hotel in Orlando is even more expensive than staying at the Burj Al Arab.

Do you remember the definition of fun? The pandemic has sucked the fun out of our lives for nearly the past two years, and we want to redeem it. The best possible way to bring fun back with a bang is by booking yourself into Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience, a two-day adventure aboard the Galactic Starcruiser that’s set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next year. Star Wars fans are one step closer to living out their space adventure dreams aboard the new Galactic Starcruiser, but it’s going to cost a lot of money to visit the galaxies in Florida! Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel fully immersive, all-inclusive multi-day experiences like they’re on a life-size starship.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes — and We Got a Look Inside

When the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami opens in a 100-story tower on Biscayne Bay sometime in the mid 2020s, it'll be one of the tallest hotels in the United States. The downtown skyscraper will turn heads for another reason, too: around 60 percent of the hotel will be private residences that each start at $1 million. That's quite a hotel bill, even for a Waldorf Astoria.
Relationship AdviceTravelPulse

Seven Incredible Terraces With Pools for Your Riviera Nayarit Escape

While some travelers live for the adrenaline, others just like sleeping in, catching some rays by the pool or on the beach and enjoying the slower side of life. If you’re ready to soak up some sun and give your daily routine a rest, check out these awesome resorts and hotels that feature terraces complete with pools, comfortable lounge chairs and awesome views of Riviera Nayarit!
Restaurantsluxurytravelmagazine.com

Best Caribbean Beach Bars

The Caribbean and Mexico are currently the two most popular destinations for American travelers — and on top of that, people are doubling down on fun while traveling. Here is our round-up of some of the best Caribbean beach bars -- so kick off your shoes and pull up a chair!
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Best Vacation Spots on the Planet

As the vaccination rate keeps climbing in the U.S., more and more Americans are returning to planning their next dream vacation. Who wouldn't want to escape reality? Now more than ever, we want destinations that deliver big, making up for how little we got out in 2020. Need inspiration for where to go next? We've talked to the best travel experts on the planet who told us the best vacation spots on the planet. Read on.
Posted by
WBEC AM

This New Disney Hotel’s Prices Are Out Of This World

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Or a fan of Disney World or all things Disney? How about are you just a fan of staying somewhere fun but affordable on a family vacation? If you're on a tight budget, you can probably forget about staying at the new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel at Disney World, or else START SAVING MONEY NOW.
Traveltheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Isla Holbox, Mexico

In the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Isla Holbox is becoming the go-to getaway for bohemian backpackers and boutique-hotel lovers. Less crowded than the nearby resorts of the Yucatán Peninsula, off which it lingers, car-free, back-to-nature Holbox offers its own magic in the form of bioluminescent bays and the chance to swim with whale sharks from May to September. Whether you want to dip in bath-warm waters, sip on a cocktail at a barefoot beach club or head out on a boat trip, Holbox has a storybook stay to suit you.
Worldtravelawaits.com

Take A Plunge Into The World’s Deepest Swimming Pool, Complete With A Sunken City

Dubai already has the world’s tallest building (Burj Khalifa), the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool (Address Beach Resort), and the world’s tallest hotel (Genova Hotel). Now, this city in the United Arab Emirates can claim another Guinness World Record: home to the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving. The recently...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton Hotel Announced for October

Hyatt yesterday announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of Millat Properties for Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton. The planned opening of the property will mark the introduction of Hyatt’s select service and extended stay brand, Hyatt House, to the continent and the third Hyatt-branded hotel in South Africa.
Seattle, WAhotelnewsresource.com

Jekyll Island Club Resort and Hotel Ändra Join Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced two new independent hotels have joined its collection of members: Jekyll Island Club Resort, an oceanfront resort located on Jekyll Island, and Hotel Ändra, a boutique property in downtown Seattle. “It’s thrilling to see the continued growth of our collection, especially with such renowned...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

STR: Beach destinations leading hotel performance in Latin America

BOGOTA - Latin America’s popular leisure markets, especially beach destinations, have continued to post hotel occupancy levels above 40%, according to data from STR through 25 July. As demand remains predominantly domestic leisure-driven, markets reliant on that segment are leading hotel performance in the region. During 19-25 July, Cartagena posted...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit All-Inclusive Resort Opens in Mexico

Delta Hotels by Marriott today announced the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit, an All-Inclusive Resort. This is Delta Hotels' first property in Mexico and the first Delta Hotels' All-Inclusive Resort. "This is an exciting moment for our brand as we welcome the first all-inclusive resort and our...
Lifestyletheluxurytravelexpert.com

The Leading Hotels of the World’s loyalty program is now free

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: The Leading Hotels of the World’s loyalty program is now free. The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW)’s loyalty program Leaders Club is now free, as LHW has (finally) decided to ditch the $175 USD annual membership fee. By joining Leaders Club members receive complimentary benefits across the group’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels. This includes room upgrade opportunities, the chance to earn free nights, members-only savings and offers, on-property benefits, exclusive access to new hotels, and more.
Travelyourwilliamson.com

Come Fly with Me: Westgate Myrtle Beach Ocean Front Resort

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this full-service resort has fun for all ages. With spacious accommodations, three on-site dining options including Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Cordovano Joe’s Pizza and Coconut Willy’s Pool Bar, as well as beach access, a heated outdoor pool, lazy river and children’s water play area, it is the perfect escape to the beach for the entire family. Located within walking distance is the critically acclaimed Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & Promenade, featuring oceanfront attractions and dining, including the SkyWheel.
Lifestyleccnewspaper.com

Visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mexico- Lodging at City Express, Dining, Activities- July 2021

City Express Suites – This is a great affordable place to stay with the convenience of being walking distance to the mendano public beach and approx a 7 min drive from the popular marina. The hotel offers a shuttle drop off but you need to find your way back via taxi or Uber for max $10. It may not be a high end resort but between the location, amenities and friendly staff, you will feel right at home. Other amenities are the fitness center, pool table, snack bar open late and big lobby area/outside area where the pool is located to relax.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Celebrate National Wellness Month in the Turks and Caicos Islands

National Wellness Month (August) is in full swing, and treating yourself to a self-care island retreat is the perfect way to celebrate! Home to some of the best spas and wellness immersions in the world, the Turks and Caicos Islands provides an unparalleled oasis for you to relax and reset. We’ve compiled a handful of Turks and Caicos’ best spas and curated experiences that serve as a perfect addition to any wellness regimen:
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Mar del Cabo: A Picturesque Boutique Retreat In Los Cabos

Dreaming of your next getaway? Discover Mar del Cabo: a picturesque retreat along the Baja Peninsula in Los Cabos. There’s nothing that gives me more joy than booking a last minute getaway to Mexico, and I love staying somewhere new every time. There are so many fabulous hotels to experience, and I love making every trip a new adventure. For our trip, we booked 3 nights at the Mar del Cabo boutique hotel, and 3 nights at the all-inclusive Grand Velas Resort next door (read more about Grand Velas Resort here). I highly recommend this combo, because it allowed us to have two amazing yet distinct experiences on our trip – plus the Mar del Cabo is a fraction of the cost of Grand Velas, so it’s an easy way to make the best of your vacation and cut back on costs!
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The First and Only Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos Just Opened — and It Has Delicious Food, Amazing Snorkeling, and Luxury Catamaran

After a 15-minute ride from the airport, passing by scrub, indigenous Turk's head cactus, and glimpses of white, sandy beaches along the way, I arrive at the The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos — a new addition on Grace Bay Beach, and the only Ritz-Carlton property in Turks and Caicos. The hotel, which opened in July of this year, wows with its desert-meets-beach design inspired from the island's flora and fauna and Lucayan heritage. Approaching the open-air lobby, I'm handed a glass of champagne while I check in. Past the courtyard, a stone path lined with palm trees leads out to the family and adults-only pools, and the Atlantic Ocean sparkles beyond, tempting everyone with its crystal-clear waters and stunning beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy