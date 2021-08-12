Rock House in Turks and Caicos Joins Leading Hotels of the World
Rock House, whose soft opening is slated for the end of 2021, has joined The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd., a collection of independent luxury hotels. With a commitment to providing remarkably uncommon travel experiences for over nine decades, Leading Hotels only selects members that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness. The result is a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
