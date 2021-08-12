Rock House in Turks and Caicos Joins Leading Hotels of the World

Dreaming of your next getaway? Discover Mar del Cabo: a picturesque retreat along the Baja Peninsula in Los Cabos. There’s nothing that gives me more joy than booking a last minute getaway to Mexico, and I love staying somewhere new every time. There are so many fabulous hotels to experience, and I love making every trip a new adventure. For our trip, we booked 3 nights at the Mar del Cabo boutique hotel, and 3 nights at the all-inclusive Grand Velas Resort next door (read more about Grand Velas Resort here). I highly recommend this combo, because it allowed us to have two amazing yet distinct experiences on our trip – plus the Mar del Cabo is a fraction of the cost of Grand Velas, so it’s an easy way to make the best of your vacation and cut back on costs!