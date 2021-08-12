Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Is Crohn's Disease Genetic?

Cover picture for the articleCrohn's disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the lining of the digestive tract resulting in abdominal pain and cramps, bloody stools, persistent diarrhea, fatigue, and weight loss that can lead to malnutrition.The disease can affect any area of the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus, but most commonly impacts the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine.

Diseases & Treatmentsmibluesperspectives.com

Understanding Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cases of inflammatory bowel disease have increased in the past two decades in the U.S. Inflammatory bowel disease can cause serious health problems and can lead to life-threatening conditions – including colon cancer. Inflammatory bowel disease is a term that includes two types of disorders: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease....
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease

Lumbar degenerative disc disease affects millions of people worldwide, and there are new treatments to help treat the condition. Lifestyle changes such as strengthening your core, eating well, and staying hydrated can help prevent disc degeneration. New treatments for degenerated discs include stopping the surrounding nerves from sending pain signals...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a new therapy for Alzheimer’s disease

In a new study from the University of Arizona, researchers have developed a new therapy for Alzheimer’s disease designed to restore cognitive function in early-stage patients. They found that the neurosteroid allopregnanolone, or allo, used to treat women with postpartum depression, promotes connectivity between neural networks required for cognitive function...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceutical-technology.com

Parkinson’s disease: could a vaccine be on the horizon?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over the course of many years, leading to severe motor impairment. The disease is caused by the death of nerve cells in part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which leads to a reduction...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers unlock genetic 'treasure map' for chronic kidney disease

Despite impacting an estimated 850 million people and being responsible for 1 in 60 deaths worldwide, few treatments are available for chronic kidney disease. Understanding the genetic variations associated with the disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, in one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies of its kind, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. The findings were published Thursday in Nature Genetics.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Treatments for Alzheimer's disease emerge

Few of life's experiences evoke greater apprehension than a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Virtually unknown to the public until the 1980s, it is alone among the 10 most common fatal diseases of developed nations in lacking a disease-modifying treatment. AD affects people of all ethnicities; in the United States, African Americans have twice the prevalence of European Americans (1). The cumulative financial cost to society of late-life dementias (of which AD comprises ∼60%) is estimated to exceed those of heart disease and cancer (2). This dismal reality may now be changing. The properties of the key proteins comprising the amyloid plaques [amyloid-β (Aβ)] and neurofibrillary tangles (tau) that define the neuropathology of AD have been identified. Coupled with extensive genetic studies, a sequence of lesion formation in brain networks serving memory and cognition is suggested. Antibodies that target these proteins are in advanced trials, and aducamumab, which clears Aβ, was recently approved, though not without controversy.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Crohn’s disease

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can affect the entire gastrointestinal or GI tract, but most commonly the small intestine. Crohn’s may be confused with IBS and celiac disease but is most similar to ulcerative colitis. Symptoms of Crohn’s include abdominal pain, frequent bowel movements, watery or occasionally bloody diarrhea, and abdominal bloat. Related symptoms may include anemia, fatigue, skin rashes, weight loss and arthritis. Diagnosis is largely through colonoscopy and biopsy.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Genetic Cause of Rare Childhood Inflammatory Disease Revealed

A rare childhood disorder that mimics inflammatory bowel disease termed “Deficiency in ELF4, X-linked,” or DEX for short, has been recently identified. Using genome sequencing, Yale researchers reported they have uncovered the underlying genetic cause of the disorder. Their work may help identify the roots of a host of other inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

How Is Crohn's Different From IBS?

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can affect different parts of the digestive tract and is often confused with the noninflammatory condition called irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Although the two disorders share similar names and some of the same symptoms, they are distinct. IBD is...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Gene mutation weakens virus-fighting protein in the gut, causing rare inflammatory bowel disease

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in collaboration with national and international researchers, have identified a genetic mutation in a small number of children with a rare type of inflammatory bowel disease. The discovery of the mutation, which weakens the activity of a protein linked to how the immune system fights viruses in the gut, may help researchers pinpoint the cause of more common bowel diseases, investigators say.
Diseases & TreatmentsCosmos

A hydrogel that treats Parkinson’s disease

Australian researchers have created a hydrogel that could be used to better treat Parkinson’s disease – and possibly other neurological conditions. It’s currently shown to be effective in rats. Hydrogels are water-containing gels made from networks of polymers. This hydrogel, described in Advanced Functional Materials, works by delivering cells and...
HealthScience Now

Intercellular cross-talk curbs Alzheimer’s disease

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that causes loss of synaptic connections between neurons and neuronal cell death, leading to memory impairment and cognitive decline. AD is associated with the accumulation of aggregates of the protein β-amyloid (Aβ) in the brain. In addition, the abundance of the cytokine interleukin-3 (IL-3) in the brain is associated with AD risk and severity. McAlpine et al. found that deficiency in IL-3 in a mouse model of AD was associated with increased Aβ aggregates and plaque size, as well as impaired short-term and spatial memory compared to IL-3–sufficient AD mice. Experiments with reporter mice showed that a subset of astrocytes constitutively generated IL-3 in the brain. Compared to microglia in wild-type mice, those in AD mice had increased cell surface amounts of the IL-3 receptor subunit IL-3Rα and they clustered around Aβ aggregates. Expression of IL-3Rα on microglia depended on the immune receptor TREM2, mutations in which are associated with AD risk in humans. Analysis of postmortem frontal cortex samples from patients with AD demonstrated colocalization of IL-3 with astrocytes, as well as the presence of activated IL-3Rα–expressing microglia. Furthermore, IL3RA expression correlated with disease duration and Aβ abundance in donors with AD. Loss of IL-3 in AD mice inhibited the clustering of microglia around Aβ aggregates. AD mice specifically deficient in IL-3 in astrocytes or IL-3Rα in microglia had increased Aβ abundance, decreased microglial clustering, and greater memory deficits. Finally, injection of recombinant IL-3 into the cortex of AD mice resulted in reduced Aβ abundance and improved memory function. Although future studies need to determine whether other cells in the brain respond to IL-3, these data suggest that IL-3 might have therapeutic potential in the treatment of AD (see commentary by Barron and Molofsky).
Marketskyn24.com

Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Crohn’s Disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) causing inflammation and damage to the digestive tract usually affecting the end of small intestine and beginning of colon, but inflammation may occur anywhere along the digestive tract. The disease may be hereditary or grow due to the malfunctioning of the immune system. It includes some risk factors, such as genetics, combined with an overactive immune system & the environmental changes, and certain bacteria, like, mycobacterium, etc.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Phenotyping Alzheimer's disease with blood tests

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by brain protein aggregates of amyloid-β (Aβ) and phosphorylated tau (pTau) that become plaques and tangles, and dystrophic neurites surrounding the plaques, which are accompanied by downstream neurodegeneration. These protein changes can be used as biomarkers detected through positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), allowing for ATN (amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration) classification of patients. This phenotyping has become standard in AD clinical trials to overcome the high misclassification rate (20 to 30%) for clinical criteria and also enables enrollment of preclinical AD patients. The recent approval of the first disease-modifying anti-amyloid immunotherapy, aducanumab, for AD will generate a need for widely accessible and inexpensive biomarkers for ATN classification of patients with cognitive complaints. Technological advances have also overcome the challenges of measuring the extraordinarily low amounts of brain-derived proteins in blood samples, and recent studies indicate that AD blood tests may soon be possible.
Healthnwestiowa.com

Parkinson's disease online series slated

REGIONAL—Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a free three-session program, “A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease,” via Zoom 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11; Friday, Aug. 13; and Wednesday, Aug. 18. Participants will discuss the signs of Parkinson’s disease, how to seek medical care, the cause of the disease, how...
Diseases & TreatmentsNRVNews

Neurodegenerative Diseases

My last column addressed legislation I have supported to better overall health care. This week, I want to focus on neurodegenerative diseases. The most notable of these diseases are Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. On July 29, the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health held...

