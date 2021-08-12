Description

Pre-Construction. To be built. FGBC Green Certified home. Located just minutes north of Historic Ybor City and downtown Tampa the Largo floor plan by Carpenter Homes is a very spacious two-story home which includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a two-car garage. The first floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring and includes the half bathroom, has an open living concept and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a large island in the kitchen that overlooks the great room. Off the kitchen you will also find sliders leading to the back covered lanai. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms including the impressive master suite. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. The second floor also includes another full bathroom with dual sinks and laundry room. Home includes quartz counters throughout, kitchen backsplash, upgraded plumbing fixtures and upgraded soft close 36” cabinets, blinds package and irrigation system. Home also comes with a 1-2-10 year warranty.