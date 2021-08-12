Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Description

mymetrocity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-Construction. To be built. FGBC Green Certified home. Located just minutes north of Historic Ybor City and downtown Tampa the Largo floor plan by Carpenter Homes is a very spacious two-story home which includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a two-car garage. The first floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring and includes the half bathroom, has an open living concept and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a large island in the kitchen that overlooks the great room. Off the kitchen you will also find sliders leading to the back covered lanai. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms including the impressive master suite. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. The second floor also includes another full bathroom with dual sinks and laundry room. Home includes quartz counters throughout, kitchen backsplash, upgraded plumbing fixtures and upgraded soft close 36” cabinets, blinds package and irrigation system. Home also comes with a 1-2-10 year warranty.

www.mymetrocity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
City
Ybor City, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Laundry Room#Irrigation System#Pre Construction#Fgbc Green Certified#Largo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy