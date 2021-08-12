California's Big Basin Redwoods: One year after devastating fire, burned wreckage cleared, rebuilding planning just starting
One year after a massive wildfire devastated California's oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods, the cleanup is well underway. In recent weeks, construction workers in hard hats have finished removing the wreckage of every burned building and charred vehicle in the beloved Santa Cruz Mountains park — from the twisted metal and blackened granite of the park's 1930s-era headquarters to the broken glass and shattered propane tanks at its popular museum and once-busy campgrounds.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0