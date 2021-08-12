Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's Big Basin Redwoods: One year after devastating fire, burned wreckage cleared, rebuilding planning just starting

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after a massive wildfire devastated California's oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods, the cleanup is well underway. In recent weeks, construction workers in hard hats have finished removing the wreckage of every burned building and charred vehicle in the beloved Santa Cruz Mountains park — from the twisted metal and blackened granite of the park's 1930s-era headquarters to the broken glass and shattered propane tanks at its popular museum and once-busy campgrounds.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
City
Los Altos, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Calif#Redwoods#Power Lines#The Sempervirens Fund#The San Jose Mercury News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy